Andrea Blance Purchases 2,000 Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) insider Andrea Blance acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £9,860 ($13,318.92).

Pennon Group Trading Up 0.6%

PNN stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 500 ($6.75). The company had a trading volume of 1,012,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 496.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 479.94. Pennon Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 383 ($5.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 643 ($8.69). The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (10.30) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current year.

Pennon Group Company Profile

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

