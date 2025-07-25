Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives "Sell" Rating from Berenberg Bank

Get Anglo American alerts: Sign Up

Anglo American Trading Down 0.8%

's stock had its "sell" rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.67) price objective on the mining company's stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.68% from the stock's previous close.

Shares of LON:AAL traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,308 ($31.18). 17,515,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,951. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 2,180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,234.93. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,900.01 ($25.67) and a one year high of GBX 2,999.77 ($40.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84.

Insider Activity at Anglo American

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 859 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,044 ($27.61) per share, with a total value of £17,557.96 ($23,717.36). Also, insider Magali Anderson bought 341 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,044 ($27.61) per share, with a total value of £6,970.04 ($9,415.16). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,235. 9.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

Featured Articles

