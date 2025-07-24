Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Price Down 1.9% - Here's What Happened

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 106,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 178,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Separately, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

