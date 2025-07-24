Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 900 ($12.23) and last traded at GBX 890 ($12.09), with a volume of 13147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 892 ($12.12).

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Down 0.2%

The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 828.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 741.40. The company has a market cap of £444.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. It also operates biogas plants that generates and sells surplus electricity to the national grid.

