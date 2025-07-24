Free Trial
→ It’s my duty to share the “truth” I see behind this bible verse (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2025
Anglo-Eastern Plantations logo with Consumer Defensive background

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 900 ($12.23) and last traded at GBX 890 ($12.09), with a volume of 13147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 892 ($12.12).

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Down 0.2%

The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 828.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 741.40. The company has a market cap of £444.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

(Get Free Report)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. It also operates biogas plants that generates and sells surplus electricity to the national grid.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Anglo-Eastern Plantations Right Now?

Before you consider Anglo-Eastern Plantations, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Anglo-Eastern Plantations wasn't on the list.

While Anglo-Eastern Plantations currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Beginner's Guide to Investing in Cannabis Cover
A Beginner's Guide to Investing in Cannabis

Unlock your free copy of MarketBeat's comprehensive guide to pot stock investing and discover which cannabis companies are poised for growth. Plus, you'll get exclusive access to our daily newsletter with expert stock recommendations from Wall Street's top analysts.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

3 “Boring” Mega Cap Stocks to Turn Into Pure Profit
Joby vs. Archer: The $10 Billion eVTOL Battle
3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks With Catalysts Too Big to Ignore

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines