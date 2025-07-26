AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 1st. Analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to post earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. AngloGold Ashanti's payout ratio is 16.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a "reduce" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,651 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $321,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

