AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AU. Scotiabank raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital set a $76.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a "reduce" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE:AU traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,580,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $89.19.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,175.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,967,173 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $226,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,767.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,123 shares of the mining company's stock worth $127,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 274.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,721 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $142,986,000 after buying an additional 2,300,204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,847,932 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,395,905,000 after buying an additional 1,804,620 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $63,186,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

