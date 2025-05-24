AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Shares of AU opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,651 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $321,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC restated a "reduce" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.30.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

