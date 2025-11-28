Free Trial
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its "Buy" rating on Anheuser‑Busch InBev (BUD), joining several peers (DZ Bank, JPMorgan, Berenberg) that also maintain buy views while Deutsche Bank recently cut to a hold.
  • Analyst consensus shows 1 Strong Buy, 12 Buy and 4 Hold ratings, giving BUD an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.
  • In the latest quarter BUD reported $0.99 EPS (beating the $0.97 estimate) and $15.13B revenue (slightly below estimates); the stock traded around $61.79 with a market cap of about $120.7B and a P/E of 17.35.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BUD. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Morningstar upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 220,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company's 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 494.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 446 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 602.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

