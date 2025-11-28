Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BUD. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Morningstar upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 220,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company's 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 494.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 446 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 602.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

