Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $40.6550, with a volume of 25751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Anterix from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Anterix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATEX

Anterix Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $764.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.22. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1,370.92%.The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anterix by 16.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Anterix by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 39,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anterix by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,706 shares of the company's stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Anterix by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,303 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,998 shares of the company's stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company's stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc is a specialized telecommunications company focused on delivering private broadband networks for utilities and other critical infrastructure industries. The company owns and operates dedicated 900 MHz spectrum that enables reliable, secure and high-performance wireless communications to support grid modernization, smart metering, distribution automation and other mission-critical applications. By leveraging this spectrum, Anterix helps electric, water and gas utilities deploy advanced communications capabilities to enhance operational efficiency and resiliency.

At the core of Anterix’s offering is its licensed 900 MHz spectrum, which provides superior propagation characteristics compared with unlicensed options and allows for cost-effective coverage over expansive service territories.

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