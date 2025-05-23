Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the oil and natural gas company's stock. Bank of America's price target suggests a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised Antero Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Antero Resources to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 908,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,545. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 122.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,532,684.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 364,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,716,477.44. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $140,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,661,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $689,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,429 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,743,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,538 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,980,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $179,567,000 after buying an additional 1,362,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

