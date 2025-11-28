Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Antero Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Antero Resources from a "hold" to a "sell" in its report released Friday.
  • Several other analysts trimmed price targets (JPMorgan, Jefferies, Mizuho, Roth), though MarketBeat's consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $44, and the company recently missed Q3 EPS at $0.10 versus $0.48 expected.
  • An insider purchased 5,000 shares at $33.35 and institutional investors now own about 83% of the stock, with large hedge funds notably increasing positions in the third quarter.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of Antero Resources from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $36.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,876,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,271. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 295,917 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,831.95. The trade was a 1.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,294,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $116,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,970,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $267,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,977 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $52,737,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 676.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,632,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $54,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,377 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Antero Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Antero Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Antero Resources wasn't on the list.

While Antero Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
From Traders Agency (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines