Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 4.1% - What's Next?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.21 and last traded at $42.4230. 2,962,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,285,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Antero Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 12.02%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 319,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,068.26. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 150,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,610,648. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,185,601 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $14,791,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 436,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 222,311 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 180,390 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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