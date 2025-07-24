Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 121,597 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI - Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 121,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $243,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,340,097 shares in the company, valued at $18,680,194. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,326 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $537,325.26.

On Monday, July 21st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 672,865 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $1,359,187.30.

On Friday, July 18th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 9,153 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $18,306.00.

NYSE LDI traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 2,556,257 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $595.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $273.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. Analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 73.3% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,164 shares of the company's stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,751,245 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 1,294,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 971,700 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 998,259 shares of the company's stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company's stock.

Separately, UBS Group set a $1.40 price objective on shares of loanDepot and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

