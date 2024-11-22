Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Trading 5% Higher - What's Next?

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS - Get Free Report) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 79,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,360,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $512.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.31.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. Anywhere Real Estate's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 16.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,556,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 768,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 1,210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 29,696.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,034,508 shares of the company's stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,680 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 565.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,751,445 shares of the company's stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,226 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 725.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company's stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

