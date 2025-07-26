AON (NYSE:AON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON traded up $16.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,251,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.64. AON has a 12 month low of $304.12 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Barclays lowered their target price on AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded AON from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $403.00.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

