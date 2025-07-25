Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.19%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get APLS alerts: Sign Up

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $19.59. 2,934,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,902. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

Insider Activity

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 128,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,516,671.50. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 137,465 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $2,775,418.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,933,912.27. This represents a 28.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,090 shares of company stock worth $3,403,832. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 222,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,146.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apellis Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apellis Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here