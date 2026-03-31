Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Shares Down 7.7% - Time to Sell?

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.4250 and last traded at $38.4250. 257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APEMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered Aperam to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aperam from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Aperam

Aperam Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 240.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Aperam had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

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