Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 110,556 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.13% of Apollo Global Management worth $92,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $112,836,000 after acquiring an additional 408,105 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,655,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $225,600,000 after purchasing an additional 383,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

APO opened at $167.56 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $169.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.33%.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

