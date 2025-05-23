Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APO. Raymond James began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 930,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,776. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.28. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $977.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management's quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,303,186,000 after buying an additional 893,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,550,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $723,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $490,482,000 after purchasing an additional 706,181 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

