Apparel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 25th

Deckers Outdoor, Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, Honeywell International, PDD, and lululemon athletica are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventories of clothing items, accessories and footwear that retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers hold for sale. Managing these stocks involves aligning supply with consumer demand, optimizing turnover rates and minimizing holding costs to ensure product availability without excess inventory. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

DECK stock traded up $12.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,258,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $936.23. 756,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,237. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $993.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $983.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $415.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $793.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $481.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,363,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.41. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $406.11 and a 1 year high of $542.07.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,270,678. The stock has a market cap of $778.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.77.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,412. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.96. The stock has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.25. 2,707,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,189,692. The company's fifty day moving average price is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.43. The company has a market capitalization of $164.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $155.67.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of LULU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.47. 1,282,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,201. The company's fifty day moving average price is $262.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $216.49 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

