Apparel Stocks To Follow Now - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
lululemon athletica logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener identifies seven apparel stocks to watch now: lululemon (LULU), NIKE (NKE), Target (TGT), DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS), TJX Companies (TJX), Kohl's (KSS), and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF).
  • These names were flagged for having the highest dollar trading volume recently and represent the consumer discretionary apparel sector, which is highly cyclical and sensitive to fashion trends, seasonality, inventory risk, and overall consumer spending — factors to watch as holiday spending picks up.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

lululemon athletica, NIKE, Target, DICK'S Sporting Goods, TJX Companies, Kohl's, and Abercrombie & Fitch are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing, marketing, or retailing clothing, footwear, and related accessories. Investors view them as part of the consumer discretionary sector—sensitive to fashion trends, seasonal demand, brand strength, inventory risk, and overall consumer spending, which can make their earnings more cyclical than consumer staples. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS)

TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Kohl's (KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

