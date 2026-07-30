Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 1.4% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $329.59 and last traded at $333.43. 61,003,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 50,492,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.19.

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Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $308.94 and its 200-day moving average is $280.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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