Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Down 2.5% - Here's What Happened

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $193.46 and last traded at $196.36. Approximately 33,078,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 55,982,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.80.

Apple Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 540,710 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $125,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Lummis Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 41,518 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 72,547 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 279.8% during the third quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 72.4% in the third quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,136 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

