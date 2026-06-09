Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Down 3.6% - What's Next?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $287.78 and last traded at $290.55. Approximately 69,242,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 47,879,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.54.

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Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts including Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Wedbush raised price targets and stayed bullish after WWDC, arguing Apple’s AI push could support a larger upgrade cycle. Article Title

Analysts including Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Wedbush raised price targets and stayed bullish after WWDC, arguing Apple’s AI push could support a larger upgrade cycle. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s WWDC updates included new AI features across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch, and Vision Pro, plus app-building tools, parental controls, and a refreshed iOS 27 experience, which could strengthen the ecosystem over time. Article Title

Apple’s WWDC updates included new AI features across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch, and Vision Pro, plus app-building tools, parental controls, and a refreshed iOS 27 experience, which could strengthen the ecosystem over time. Neutral Sentiment: Apple also updated App Store rules, including tougher enforcement against “copycat” apps and changes that could affect developer behavior, but the direct stock impact is unclear. Article Title

Apple also updated App Store rules, including tougher enforcement against “copycat” apps and changes that could affect developer behavior, but the direct stock impact is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: New reports suggest a foldable iPhone and more AI-driven iOS 27 features may be in development, but these are longer-dated catalysts rather than immediate movers. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Trading Down 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $282.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in Apple by 890.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 41,984,810 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $11,413,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746,784 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 20,464.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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