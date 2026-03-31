Free Trial
→ The 1934 playbook (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 13% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Applied Digital logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Applied Digital jumped 13% to $23.22 on Tuesday with 16.48M shares traded (below the 27.08M average), but the stock still sits well below its 50-day ($30.99) and 200-day ($29.27) moving averages.
  • Wall Street sentiment is broadly positive — the consensus rating is a Buy with an average price target of $37 and analyst targets ranging as high as $56, including multiple Buy/Strong-Buy recommendations.
  • Insiders have sold 244,593 shares (~$9.0M) in the past 90 days and now own 9.5% of the company, while institutional investors hold about 65.7% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report) shot up 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.2240. 16,476,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 27,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of Applied Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Applied Digital to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $56.00 price objective on Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APLD

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 45,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,773,718.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 388,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,979,508.04. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 233,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,273,250.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,593 shares of company stock worth $9,003,278. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Digital by 113.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 62.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital NASDAQ: APLD is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital's modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Applied Digital Right Now?

Before you consider Applied Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Digital wasn't on the list.

While Applied Digital currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Major Market Swings, Mixed Close After Iran Tensions Ripple Through Stocks
Major Market Swings, Mixed Close After Iran Tensions Ripple Through Stocks
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 10 AI Infrastructure Stocks Have 10x Potential (Bitcoin Miners Are Betting Big)
These 10 AI Infrastructure Stocks Have 10x Potential (Bitcoin Miners Are Betting Big)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: February‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: February's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines