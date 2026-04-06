Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 2.6% - Here's Why

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 17,730,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 26,923,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Get Applied Digital alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APLD shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded Applied Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Northland Securities set a $56.00 price objective on Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Arete Research initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLD

Applied Digital Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 7.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 165,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $6,009,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,176,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,101,902.18. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $385,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 200,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,105.86. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,278. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,168,082 shares of the company's stock worth $592,601,000 after buying an additional 6,445,908 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,380,000. Situational Awareness LP lifted its position in Applied Digital by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 11,339,060 shares of the company's stock worth $278,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 24,356.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,219,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198,223 shares during the period. Finally, Marex Group plc grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 38,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 3,904,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,639 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital NASDAQ: APLD is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital's modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Digital wasn't on the list.

While Applied Digital currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here