Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading 1.8% Higher - Here's What Happened

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.69. 16,600,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 26,926,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Digital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Arete Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Freedom Capital raised shares of Applied Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $56.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APLD

Applied Digital Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock's 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.23). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $108.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 45,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,773,718.59. Following the sale, the director directly owned 388,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,979,508.04. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $349,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 184,859 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,367.82. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital NASDAQ: APLD is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital's modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

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