Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Down 2.4% - What's Next?

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $155.66 and last traded at $156.74. Approximately 1,479,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,863,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.48.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.07 and a 200 day moving average of $164.96. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials's payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,131.91. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

