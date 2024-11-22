Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Sells $157,800.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,821,031.24. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AAOI traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. 4,782,351 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business's 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company's stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

