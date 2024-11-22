Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading 8% Higher - Here's What Happened

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.33. 2,863,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,632,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Get AAOI alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial restated a "neutral" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.70.

Read Our Latest Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 7.0 %

The business's 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,031.24. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,174. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,667 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,814 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company's stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Optoelectronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Optoelectronics wasn't on the list.

While Applied Optoelectronics currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here