Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $192.52 and last traded at $182.6420. Approximately 2,662,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,091,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.64.

Specifically, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $2,050,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 452,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,779,820.10. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $800,280.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 387,750 shares in the company, valued at $77,577,142.50. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In related news, Director Min-Chu (Mike) Chen sold 8,247 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $1,657,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 161,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,371,653. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -270.19 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics's revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. BankChampaign National Association bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,755 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,464 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2,075.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,971 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 122,088 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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