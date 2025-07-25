Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Up 5.4% - Time to Buy?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.23. 512,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,267,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Get AAOI alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AAOI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 2.3%

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 55.98%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 145.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 318,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,268.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 23,837 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $454,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,842 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,728.52. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,263 shares of company stock valued at $787,050 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Optoelectronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Optoelectronics wasn't on the list.

While Applied Optoelectronics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here