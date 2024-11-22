AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Director Sells $5,740,920.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) Director Craig Scott Billings sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.94, for a total value of $5,740,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at $952,673.78. The trade was a 85.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AppLovin Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of APP stock traded up $15.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,872,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company's fifty day moving average is $181.30 and its 200 day moving average is $117.13. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $342.51.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $181.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $222.96.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2,081.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AppLovin by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 131,600.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 68.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,301 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company's stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

