AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Shares Down 4.3% - Here's What Happened

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $123.63 and last traded at $118.4910. 315,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 429,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.81.

Get AptarGroup alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $172.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $961.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.AptarGroup's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. AptarGroup's payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 107.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AptarGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AptarGroup wasn't on the list.

While AptarGroup currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here