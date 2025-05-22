Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the auto parts company's stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus raised Aptiv to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE APTV opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Aptiv's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 110.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,934,199 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $353,085,000 after buying an additional 570,930 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc increased its stake in Aptiv by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 439.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

