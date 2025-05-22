Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the auto parts company's stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baird R W raised Aptiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised Aptiv to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78. Aptiv has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Aptiv's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,934,199 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $353,085,000 after acquiring an additional 570,930 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

