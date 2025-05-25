Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 110.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,934,199 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $353,085,000 after buying an additional 570,930 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.7% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 439.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

