Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading 4.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 2,552,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,258,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Specifically, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $522,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,989,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,399.20. This trade represents a 3.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,929,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,164.88. This trade represents a 7.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,789,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,862,363.68. This represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $88.92 million. Research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. Arbor Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,547,158 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,343 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

