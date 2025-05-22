ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$33.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the oil and gas exploration company's stock. ATB Capital's price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock's previous close.

Get ARC Resources alerts: Sign Up

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$33.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARX

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARX traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$29.28. The company had a trading volume of 330,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,813. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.23. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$21.44 and a one year high of C$30.17.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ARC Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ARC Resources wasn't on the list.

While ARC Resources currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here