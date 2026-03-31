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Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Trading Down 28.6% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Arcadis logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Shares plunged 28.6% to $30 on Tuesday from a $42 close, trading about 523 shares—below the average daily volume—indicating a sharp intraday sell-off.
  • Several analysts have cut ratings (UBS and KeyCorp) and Zacks holds the stock, leaving Arcadis with an average consensus rating of "Hold".
  • Fundamentals show a quick and current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity of 0.59, while the stock is trading well below its 50-day ($43.81) and 200-day ($45.86) moving averages.
  • Five stocks we like better than Arcadis.

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY - Get Free Report) dropped 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Arcadis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Arcadis to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Arcadis from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcadis currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCAY

Arcadis Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86.

About Arcadis

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV OTCMKTS: ARCAY is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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