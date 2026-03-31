Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Trading Down 28.6% - Should You Sell?

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY - Get Free Report) dropped 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Arcadis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Arcadis to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Arcadis from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcadis currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCAY

Arcadis Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV OTCMKTS: ARCAY is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

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