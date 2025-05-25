ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $129.83. The business's 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $990.03 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. ArcBest's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ArcBest's payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 700 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $609,754.38. This trade represents a 9.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 153,138 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,643 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 140,000 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $5,372,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company's stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

