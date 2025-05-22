Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,576 shares of company stock valued at $11,586,638. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $437,291,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $410,010,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $399,651,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 663.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,462,382 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $227,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470,591 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $718,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $92.85 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

