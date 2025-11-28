Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 4.5% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.8280. Approximately 23,522,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 39,531,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.71.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a current ratio of 18.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 45,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $337,184.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 334,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,393.68. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lentell sold 41,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $310,760.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $627,160.17. The trade was a 33.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,635 shares of company stock worth $1,367,936. Insiders own 7.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,259 shares of the company's stock worth $501,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452,398 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Archer Aviation by 13,793.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,212,722 shares of the company's stock worth $45,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 44.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,714 shares of the company's stock worth $130,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,753 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,423,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company's stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

