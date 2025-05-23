Arcutis Biotherapeutics' (ARQT) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective points to a potential upside of 46.41% from the stock's current price.

ARQT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $13.66 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.80 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. Analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,715,272. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 2,819 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $36,731.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,176,570.29. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,113 shares of company stock valued at $632,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,417 shares of the company's stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

