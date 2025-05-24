Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Ardmore Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE ASC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.02. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,701 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 31.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,769 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 234,987 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.67.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

