Argan (NYSE:AGX) Stock Price Up 4.3% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX - Get Free Report) were up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $239.89 and last traded at $234.07. Approximately 45,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 436,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.37.

Get Argan alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AGX. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Argan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $202.00.

View Our Latest Report on AGX

Argan Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $210.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.82.

Argan (NYSE:AGX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.75 million. Argan had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Argan's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.04%.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other Argan news, Director James W. Quinn sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.92, for a total value of $8,316,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,531.44. This trade represents a 70.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 7,604 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $1,688,316.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,242,711.08. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,221,387. Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Argan by 2,987.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Argan by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Argan by 1,123.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Argan in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Argan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Argan wasn't on the list.

While Argan currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here