argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $698.11.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of argenx from $1,100.00 to $1,065.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of argenx from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,455,207,000 after purchasing an additional 824,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,099,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 673,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in argenx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,821,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company's stock.

argenx Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $584.95 on Thursday. argenx has a 1 year low of $358.80 and a 1 year high of $678.21. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $590.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.72 and a beta of 0.57.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.34 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

