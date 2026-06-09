Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $145.32 and last traded at $152.06. 7,279,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 8,835,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.40.

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Specifically, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $39,134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 331,848 shares in the company, valued at $54,111,134.88. This trade represents a 41.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total value of $1,352,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 200,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.8%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.13. The firm has a market cap of $191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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