Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$82.00 to C$66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Aritzia

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.06, for a total value of C$340,300.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aritzia Stock Down 3.2%

ATZ opened at C$63.44 on Thursday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$31.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

