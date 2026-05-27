ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $325.00 and last traded at $321.52, with a volume of 10864800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.51.

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ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $208.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $186.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.67. The company has a market capitalization of $339.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 3.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Spencer Collins sold 40,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $8,802,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,231,156.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,470,517.28. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,266 shares of company stock worth $57,502,031.

Institutional Trading of ARM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in ARM by 4,638.8% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 500,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,660,000 after buying an additional 489,491 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $8,486,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $202,980,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ARM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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